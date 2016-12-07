BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
Dec 7 Daekyo Co Ltd :
* Says Cho Yeong Wan resigned as co-CEO of Daekyo, effective Dec. 1
* Says the company's the other co-CEO Park Su Wan began to serve as CEO in the company
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/LJ2yhx

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard