Dec 7 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co., Ltd. :

* Says it raised 203.0 million yuan fund for acquisition of two firms

* Says Yan Jun's stake in the co is lowered to 18.4 percent from 25.0 percent due to several transactions and private placement of the co

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SjA7nk; goo.gl/bRrJAO; goo.gl/nShZ0K

