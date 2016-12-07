BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
Dec 7 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co., Ltd. :
* Says it raised 203.0 million yuan fund for acquisition of two firms
* Says Yan Jun's stake in the co is lowered to 18.4 percent from 25.0 percent due to several transactions and private placement of the co
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SjA7nk; goo.gl/bRrJAO; goo.gl/nShZ0K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing