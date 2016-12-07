BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dec 7 Guangdong Jadiete Holdings Group Co Ltd :
* Says it enters into LoI (letter of intent) to invest 120 million yuan to set up a buy-out fund with partners
* Total size of the fund is 550 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/peJmna
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard