Dec 7 Tsuchiya Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 600,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 2.35 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 100 million yen in total, from Dec. 8, 2016 to May 31, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/abDfhM

