Dec 7 Shandong Xinchao Energy :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 28 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Dec. 12 for 2016 H1

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Dec. 13 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 13

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ukZUE0

