BRIEF-Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 pct stake in seaworld entertainment
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing
Dec 7 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says co revises acquisition plan to buy 100 percent stake in Shenyang machinery firm instead of partial assets announced previously
* Transaction amount for 100 percent stake in Shenyang machinery firm is 8.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dsKBnc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday authorized an investigation into President Michel Temer and allegations that he condoned bribery of a potential witness in the massive "Car Wash" graft probe.