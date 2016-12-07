BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7
Dec 7 S Mark Co Ltd :
* Says it signs contract with Amarte to provide genuine product certification sticker
* Says contract amount is 3 billion won
* Contract period is from Dec. 7 to Dec. 7, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/o2HRrQ
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/o2HRrQ
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard