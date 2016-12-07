BRIEF-Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 pct stake in seaworld entertainment
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing
Dec 7 Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd
* Says its chairman has bought 11.6 million shares in the company on Dec 6 for 93.3 million yuan ($13.54 million)
* Says chairman plans to increase shareholdings in the company for at least 300 million yuan in next six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g8YFIc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday authorized an investigation into President Michel Temer and allegations that he condoned bribery of a potential witness in the massive "Car Wash" graft probe.