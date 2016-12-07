Dec 7 Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd

* Says its chairman has bought 11.6 million shares in the company on Dec 6 for 93.3 million yuan ($13.54 million)

* Says chairman plans to increase shareholdings in the company for at least 300 million yuan in next six months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g8YFIc

($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan renminbi)