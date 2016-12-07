BRIEF-Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 pct stake in seaworld entertainment
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing
Dec 7 Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd :
* Co and co's controlling shareholder enters into an agreement regarding tobacco retail business
* Says co's controlling shareholder will use 10 million yuan to set up a unit which will mainly engage in tobacco retail business as tenant of co's
* Says co will start the cancellation procedures for tobacco monopoly retail licenses after lease out the business to the new unit and will not engage in tobacco retail business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Dm7mQl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday authorized an investigation into President Michel Temer and allegations that he condoned bribery of a potential witness in the massive "Car Wash" graft probe.