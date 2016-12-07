BRIEF-Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 pct stake in seaworld entertainment
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing
Dec 7 Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, share trade to resume on Dec 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hfWwdS
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday authorized an investigation into President Michel Temer and allegations that he condoned bribery of a potential witness in the massive "Car Wash" graft probe.