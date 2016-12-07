BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Jiangmen Sugarcane Chemical Factory Group Co Ltd
* Says sells land in auction for 528.4 million yuan ($76.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hgfeBU
($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi)
