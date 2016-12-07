BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says Nov contract sales up 21.3 percent y/y at 15.3 billion yuan ($2.22 billion)
* Says it obtains seven property projects worth a combined 3.1 billion yuan
