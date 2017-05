Dec 7 Power Construction Corp Of China Ltd

* Says board approves units to form project JV for infrastructure PPP projects worth 621 million yuan ($90.27 million) in Chengdu

* Says board approves unit to invest up to 623 million yuan in hospital expansion project

* Says board approves unit to set up subsidiary in the U.S. to invest in project worth $194.5 million in San Francisco with Lennar Multifamily Communities

