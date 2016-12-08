BRIEF-NCR (Nigeria) Plc appoints Harold N. Anumihe as country manager/CEO
* Says board has approved appointment of Harold N. Anumihe as a director and country manager/ceo of the co with effect from May 12
Dec 8 Showcase-TV Inc :
* Completes the off-floor distribution of shares on Dec. 8
* Says 300,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,139 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fkrK7c
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HALIFAX, England, May 18 Prime Minister Theresa May promised to clamp down on executive pay, give workers a say on strategy and make it harder for foreign firms to take over British ones, as she set out pre-election plans to give the state more influence over corporate Britain.