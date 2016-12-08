BRIEF-Becton Dickinson updates on redemption notices for its certain notes
* Becton Dickinson - Issued notices of redemption for all $1.7 billion of its 1.800% notes due Dec 15, 2017, 5.000% notes due May 15, 2019 and 6.375% notes due Aug 1, 2019
Dec 8 Bcworld Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay 2016 annual cash dividend as 100 won per share both for common stock and preferred stock
* Says it will pay dividend to shareholders of record on Dec. 31
* Total dividend amount is 641.7 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/pUrbR7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Becton Dickinson - Issued notices of redemption for all $1.7 billion of its 1.800% notes due Dec 15, 2017, 5.000% notes due May 15, 2019 and 6.375% notes due Aug 1, 2019
* U.S. shares rise 3.4 pct, UK stock up 1.7 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)