Dec 8 Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a commercial factoring JV in Beijing, with Beijing Hualian Department Store Co Ltd

* Says the JV with registered capital of 200 million yuan and the co to hold 49 percent stake as well as Beijing Hualian Department Store to hold 51 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9OMiBW

