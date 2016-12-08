BRIEF-NCR (Nigeria) Plc appoints Harold N. Anumihe as country manager/CEO
* Says board has approved appointment of Harold N. Anumihe as a director and country manager/ceo of the co with effect from May 12
Dec 8 Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 500 won per share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31
* Says total dividend amount is 10.81 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oTz3Dr
HALIFAX, England, May 18 Prime Minister Theresa May promised to clamp down on executive pay, give workers a say on strategy and make it harder for foreign firms to take over British ones, as she set out pre-election plans to give the state more influence over corporate Britain.