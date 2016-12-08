Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
Dec 8 Cinda Real Estate :
* Says it lowers new share issue price to no less than 6 yuan per share from no less than 6.21 yuan per share
* Says it will issue up to 33.3 million new shares, instead of up to 32.2 million new shares
* Says it will raise up to 2 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5ZHDQl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.