Dec 8 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 120 million yuan ($17.44 million) to 150 million yuan

* Says it plans to issue up to 400 million yuan medium-term notes, up to 400 million yuan commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gn24la; bit.ly/2h8CIIV

($1 = 6.8803 Chinese yuan renminbi)