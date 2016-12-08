LPC-ECB publishes final lending guidelines
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
Dec 8 Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue T$3 billion ($94.83 million) worth of shares to repay bank loans
* Says it plans to issue up to T$8 billion worth of bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gdHArD; bit.ly/2gYLp83
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6370 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT