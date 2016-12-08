BRIEF-Becton Dickinson updates on redemption notices for its certain notes
* Becton Dickinson - Issued notices of redemption for all $1.7 billion of its 1.800% notes due Dec 15, 2017, 5.000% notes due May 15, 2019 and 6.375% notes due Aug 1, 2019
Dec 8 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Inc :
* Says it plans to transfer credit rights worth 104.2 million yuan and 115.8 million yuan owed by Zhanxing Group Ltd, to Shenzhen branch of China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, at price of 104.2 million yuan and 115.8 million yuan respectively
