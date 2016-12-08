Dec 8 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Inc :

* Says it plans to transfer credit rights worth 104.2 million yuan and 115.8 million yuan owed by Zhanxing Group Ltd, to Shenzhen branch of China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, at price of 104.2 million yuan and 115.8 million yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/husf8G ; goo.gl/w9zN8X

