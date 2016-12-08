BRIEF-Becton Dickinson updates on redemption notices for its certain notes
* Becton Dickinson - Issued notices of redemption for all $1.7 billion of its 1.800% notes due Dec 15, 2017, 5.000% notes due May 15, 2019 and 6.375% notes due Aug 1, 2019
Dec 8 Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical :
* Says individual Shuai Fangwen plans to sell 8.9 percent stake in it during Dec. 12 to June 12, 2017
* Says Shuai Fangwen holds 45.7 percent stake in it now
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Cj7mQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Becton Dickinson - Issued notices of redemption for all $1.7 billion of its 1.800% notes due Dec 15, 2017, 5.000% notes due May 15, 2019 and 6.375% notes due Aug 1, 2019
* U.S. shares rise 3.4 pct, UK stock up 1.7 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)