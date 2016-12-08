Dec 8 Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical :

* Says individual Shuai Fangwen plans to sell 8.9 percent stake in it during Dec. 12 to June 12, 2017

* Says Shuai Fangwen holds 45.7 percent stake in it now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Cj7mQ

