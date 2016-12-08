Dec 8 Fubon Financial Holding :

* Says its subsidiary Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank will issue 2016 1st series unsecured financial bonds of $200 million

* Says par value and issue price of $1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of 30 years for the bonds

* Implied internal rate of return is 4.05 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iBwNo8

