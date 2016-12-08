BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
BANGALORE, Dec 8The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 26700 ICS-201(B22mm) 27600 ICS-102(B22mm) 27700 ICS-103(23mm) 32800 ICS-104(24mm) 37000 ICS-202(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(26mm) 35800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36500 ICS-105(27mm) 38600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36200 ICS-105MMA(27) 37300 ICS-105PHR(28) 38900 ICS-105(28mm) 38000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38300 ICS-105(29mm) 38400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38700 ICS-105(30mm) 38800 ICS-105(31mm) 39300 ICS-106(32mm) 40300 ICS-107(34mm) 54500
Karachi, May 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $17 million to $15,896 million in the week ending May 12, compared to $15,913 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 12 Held by the State $15,895.9 $15,921.5 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,782.7 mln $4,979.0 mln -1.9 commercial