BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue the 4th series investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen with subscription date on Dec. 9 and payment date on Dec. 26
* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Maturity date is Dec. 25, 2026 and coupon rate is 0.400 percent per annum
* Proceeds to be used to pay back bonds
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/E0kkYT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing