Dec 9 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue the 4th series investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen with subscription date on Dec. 9 and payment date on Dec. 26

* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Maturity date is Dec. 25, 2026 and coupon rate is 0.400 percent per annum

* Proceeds to be used to pay back bonds

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/E0kkYT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)