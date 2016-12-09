BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's equity investment unit set up a public funds management firm (JV), with Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd included partners
* Says previous plan disclosed on Sep. 8
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing