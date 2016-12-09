BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd :
* Says it enters into agreement to sell 85 percent stake in a Cangzhou-based construction investment firm, for 35 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z1jvVh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing