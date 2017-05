** Sheela Foam Ltd, maker of "Sleepwell" mattresses, surges as much as 39.45 pct over its IPO price of 730 rupees

** The company's 5.1 billion-rupee IPO which closed on Dec. 1 was subscribed 5 times - BSE data (bit.ly/2gqCQlY)

** "Good prospects, healthy and improving return ratios and low leverage should provide valuation comfort in the long term," Religare Broking said in a research report

** The proceeds of IPO will go to selling shareholders