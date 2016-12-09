BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp :
* Says it will issue 8th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen via public offering
* Says the interest rate at 0.18 percent
* Says subscription date on Dec. 9 and payment date on Dec. 16
* Says the term of the bonds is 5 years
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZYQIIm
(Beijing Headline News)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing