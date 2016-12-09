Dec 9 Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp :

* Says it will issue 8th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen via public offering

* Says the interest rate at 0.18 percent

* Says subscription date on Dec. 9 and payment date on Dec. 16

* Says the term of the bonds is 5 years

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZYQIIm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)