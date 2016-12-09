BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Hna Innovation Hainan Co Ltd :
* Says court rejected its unit's lawsuit filed against the co's former actual controller and related parties regarding related party transactions damage liability dispute
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/760b6y
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing