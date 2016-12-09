Dec 9 Sawada Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 11,486 shares (35.63 percent stake)in H.S. Insurance Co Ltd, to H.I.S. Co Ltd for 1.03 billion yen on Dec. 30

* Says co's stake in H.S. Insurance will be lowered to 14 percent from 49.63 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZabJX6

