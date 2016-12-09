BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Daiwa Securities Group Inc :
* Says co has agreed with CSC Financial Co Ltd to subscribe for CSC Financial shares equivalent to $20 million as a cornerstone investor
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hA9GhP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing