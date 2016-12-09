BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Housecom Corp :
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 70,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 12
* Says offering price is set at 1,779 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7TJ25I
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing