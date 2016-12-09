BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Daishin Balance 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it will change company name to Neptune Company from Daishin Balance 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd, effective Dec. 14
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing