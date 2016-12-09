BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Rongan Property Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 288.7 million yuan ($41.83 million) in ningbo
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hcagWI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing