BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 277.2 million yuan ($40.17 million) to participate in Bank of Wenzhou's share placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gIu3cL
($1 = 6.9015 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing