BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Dec 9 Neusoft Corp
* Says shareholder has added 4.4 percent stake in the company on Dec 9, taking its holdings to 9.4 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hceoWL
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility