BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
* Says Nov contract sales at 10.0 billion yuan ($1.45 billion), Jan-Nov contract sales at 65.7 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hcgAxi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing