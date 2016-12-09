BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Ping An Bank Co Ltd
* Says it gets banking regulator's approvals to appoint Xie Yonglin as chairman, Hu Yuefei as head of the bank
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gjQbOC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing