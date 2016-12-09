BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd
* Says it and unit plan to issue bonds totalling 550 million yuan ($79.69 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2haKleV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing