Dec 9 Renet Japan Group Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Mothers market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 20, under the symbol "3556"

* The company will offer a total of 130,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,620 yen per share, for 210.6 million yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities and SBI SECURITIES included 11 securities firms will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/aFMbb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)