Dec 12 Guizhou Broadcasting & TV Information Network Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 210 million shares at 8.92 yuan per share to raise up to 1.87 billion yuan ($270.44 million) for its Shanghai IPO

($1 = 6.9144 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 6.9147 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)