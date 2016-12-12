BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings elects Basil Omiyi as chairman with effect from May 15
* Says election of Basil Omiyi as chairman of board with effect from May 15, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals
Dec 12 Housecom Corp :
* Says it completed an off-floor distribution of 70,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 12
* Says offering price of 1,779 yen per share
* Says previous release disclosed on Dec. 12
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/22gvj0
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 3.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)