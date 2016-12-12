BRIEF-Solar Company Q1 net loss flat at 2.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Weichai Power Co Ltd
* Says it has bought about 3.3 million shares in its Germany's unit KION Group AG for about 180 million euros ($190.08 million)
* Says it has increased its shareholding in KION to 43.26 percent from about 40.23 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gqqYgw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 305.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 242.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO