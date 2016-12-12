Dec 12 Weichai Power Co Ltd

* Says it has bought about 3.3 million shares in its Germany's unit KION Group AG for about 180 million euros ($190.08 million)

* Says it has increased its shareholding in KION to 43.26 percent from about 40.23 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gqqYgw

