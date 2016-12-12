BRIEF-IDH Q1 net loss of narrows to 5,900 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 5,900 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 36,330 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 Value HR Co Ltd :
* Says it began listing on TSE first section upgraded from second section on Dec. 12
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MyuzJP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 5,900 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 36,330 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.