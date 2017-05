Dec 12 Elec-Tech International Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell optoelectronic unit for 190 million yuan ($27.48 million)

* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to issue up to HK$400 million ($51.56 million) private placement bonds

