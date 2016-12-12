BRIEF-Voxel Q1 net profit jumps to 3.8 million zlotys
* Q1 net profit 3.8 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago
Dec 12 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 21 pct stake in Walvax Biotechnology's biopharma firm for 110 million yuan ($15.91 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gPOUel; bit.ly/2gPV79O
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9147 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 3.8 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago
BEIRUT, May 15 The Middle East's protracted conflicts have caused a region-wide health crisis that goes beyond war wounds to heightened resistance to antibiotics and a collapse in vaccination drives, leading to a resurgence of diseases tamed in peacetime.