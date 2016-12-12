** India's Nifty IT index falls as much as 1.51 pct

** Infosys Ltd, top loser on the benchmark NSE index, drops as much as 2.44 pct; Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slips as much as 1.47 pct

** U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday pledged to stop companies from abusing the visa process for foreign workers

** Indian companies have long used H1-B skilled worker visas to fly computer engineers to the U.S., their largest overseas market, temporarily to service clients

** As of Friday's close, the Nifty IT index lost 10.84 pct this year, compared with a 3.97 pct rise in the benchmark index