BRIEF-Varsav VR Q1 net profit rises to 406,870 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 406,870 ZLOTYS VERSUS 120,053 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 Huayi Brothers Media :
* Says it will apply for a comprehensive credit line of 450 million yuan from Beijing Branch of China Minsheng Banking
* Says comprehensive credit line with a term of two years
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/4NY7ds
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 825,972 ZLOTYS VERSUS 398,343 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO