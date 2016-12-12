BRIEF-Kencana Agri posts qtrly NPAT of US$4.3 mln
* Group's revenue increased by 37% from US$28.8 million in 1Q 2016 to US$39.5 million in 1Q 2017
Dec 12 Nikon :
* Says it will offer an early-retirement program with a subsidiary to employees, who are above 40 years old as of March 31, 2017 and over 5 years of service
* Says offering period from Jan. 30, 2017 to Feb. 10, 2017
* The company expects 1,000 employees to take the offer
* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31
* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cXOw1m
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CHICAGO, May 12 German discount supermarket chain Lidl is set to open its first set of U.S. stores this summer, raising the stakes for American grocery chain operators who have been caught in an intense price war.