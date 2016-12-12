Dec 12 Nikon :

* Says it will offer an early-retirement program with a subsidiary to employees, who are above 40 years old as of March 31, 2017 and over 5 years of service

* Says offering period from Jan. 30, 2017 to Feb. 10, 2017

* The company expects 1,000 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cXOw1m

